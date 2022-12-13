Weather Authority: More sun before midweek coastal storm brings rain, wintry mix to area

Sunshine will mix with clouds on Wednesday as temperatures stay chilly ahead of an incoming coastal storm that will bring rain and a wintry mix to most of the area.

A mainly calm night is anticipated across the Delaware Valley with temperatures into the low-to-mid 20s. The frigid conditions will continue Wednesday morning despite sunny skies.

High temperatures will struggle to reach into the 40s on Wednesday with clouds becoming more dense throughout the day.

Forecasters say the increasing cloud coverage is the start of an incoming coastal storm that will dump rain on most of the area, including Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware.

Areas north of the city can expect a wintry mix, while parts of the Lehigh Valley should expect 1-3 inches of snow.

___

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 42, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Coastal storm. High: 45, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Showers to sun. High: 49, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Cold, dry. High: 44, Low: 32