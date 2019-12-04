Weather Authority: Morning snow, afternoon rain Wednesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly day Wednesday with morning snow transitioning to rain showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out at 45 degrees.

The forecast will dry out by Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will rise to 50 by Friday before falling down to the 30s by Saturday.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

WEDNESDAY: Snow to rain. High: 45 Low: 36

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 39 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 41