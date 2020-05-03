Weather Authority: Overnight showers lead to seasonable Monday

Rain during the early morning hours will lead to a seasonable Monday, as temperatures return to the 60s with sunshine.

Showers are expected to scrape past Philadelphia around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Heavier rain and possible thunder will impact areas in Delaware and South Jersey.

Storms will clear the area by 7 a.m. and conditions will become breezy. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-to-high 60s with a breeze.

Sunshine is forecasted for most of the week ahead, but temperatures will fall into the high 50s in the coming days.

MONDAY: Breezy, dry. High: 67, Low: 55

TUESDAY: Cloudy, dry. High: 62, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 59, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 61, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Sunshine, cooler. High: 59, Low: 44

