Weather Authority: Partly sunny Friday kicks off pleasant weekend

A gloomy start to the day on Friday will lead to partly sunny skies with mild temperatures which will set the tone for the weekend.

Morning fog which has popped up over the last several days will again limit visibility in areas across the Delaware Valley. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the region until 9 a.m.

Temperatures will approach the 70s by noontime with pockets of sunshine beginning to poke through the clouds. Sunshine will become more dominate as the day continues and temperatures will warm into the mid-70s. The high for Philadelphia on Friday is 75 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Similar weather conditions will continue on Saturday with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. Expect sunshine to continue on Sunday, but temperatures will plummet into the 50s.

Advertisement

___

FRIDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 75

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 71, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 55, Low: 42

MONDAY: Chance of rain. High: 66, Low: 49

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!