Pottstown man found 15 minutes after reward issued for fatal Walnut Street stabbing

The Brief Ryan Grace was arrested for the fatal stabbing of Shaquille Kare Nicholas on May 6. Grace was found and taken into custody within 15 minutes of a reward being issued. He is being held without bail and awaits arraignment.



Ryan Grace is now in police custody after being wanted for the fatal stabbing of Shaquille Kare Nicholas inside a Walnut Street residence on May 6, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Police quickly locate suspect after reward announcement

What we know:

Detectives received information about Grace's location just 15 minutes after offering a reward for tips, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

In the initial poster, officials said Grace was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, with multiple tattoos on his arms, including one that says "vagabond" on his right forearm.

Authorities say Grace is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility as he awaits arraignment for first-degree murder.

The backstory:

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said the stabbing happened inside a Walnut Street home in Pottstown on May 6.

Shaquille Kare Nicholas was killed in the attack, and police launched a search for Grace immediately after identifying him as the suspect.

Grace's arrest followed a public call for information and a reward offer.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the stabbing or the relationship between Grace and Nicholas.