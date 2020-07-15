Weather Authority: Partly sunny, humid Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Expect partly sunny skies with sticky conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding counties on Thursday in the mid-80s.
We start off in the 70s before climbing to a high of 85. Dry conditions remain with dew points in the 60s.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking a storm system that could bring thunder to our region by Friday and linger into Saturday.
___
THURSDAY: Humidity returns. High: 85, Low: 68
Advertisement
FRIDAY: Storms likely. High: 86, Low: 69
SATURDAY: Chance of pop up storms. High: 92, Low: 73
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP