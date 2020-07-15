Weather Authority: Partly sunny, humid Thursday

Expect partly sunny skies with sticky conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding counties on Thursday in the mid-80s.

We start off in the 70s before climbing to a high of 85. Dry conditions remain with dew points in the 60s.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking a storm system that could bring thunder to our region by Friday and linger into Saturday.

___

THURSDAY: Humidity returns. High: 85, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Storms likely. High: 86, Low: 69

SATURDAY: Chance of pop up storms. High: 92, Low: 73

___

