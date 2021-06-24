Weather Authority: Pleasant Thursday leads to weekend warm-up

Conditions will stay mild on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will ramp back up on Friday as temperatures heat up in time for the weekend.

Morning conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will sit in the 50s and 60s with modest cloud cover. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s around lunchtime with a few passing clouds.

Philadelphia and most parts of the Delaware Valley will reach a daily high near 80 degrees on Thursday. Areas along the New Jersey coast will be slightly cooler, with highs expected to reach the mid-70s.

Humidity will ramp up on Friday as temperatures also tick up across the region. The weekend will start with a nice mix of sun and clouds and temperatures reaching the low-80s.

Similar conditions are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures steadily rising each day. Forecasters expect thermometers to peak at 90 degrees on Sunday with a rise in humidity.

___

THURSDAY: Nice day. High: 80

FRIDAY: More humid. High: 83, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Heating up. High: 87, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 70

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter