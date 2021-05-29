Weather Authority: Rain continues into Sunday with cool temperatures

Rain showers and cool temperatures will continue into Sunday as a dreary Memorial Day Weekend continues across the Delaware Valley. Conditions will return to seasonable levels on Monday with highs in the 70 and sunshine.

There will be a break in the rain on Saturday evening with scattered storms moving through the Philadelphia-area and parts of southern New Jersey. The driving rain, however, will continue to soak areas along the New Jersey shore without any let-up.

Showers will become widespread again during the early morning hours and cover the entire region by 6 a.m. Rainfall will continue to soak the Delaware Valley throughout the day and into the late evening with temperatures barely breaking the mid-50s.

Rain is expected to move out of the region by Monday morning with a few lingering showers. Conditions on Monday will bounce back with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

___

SUNDAY: Chilly, showers. High: 55, Low: 47

MONDAY: Clearing, milder. High: 74, Low: 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 60

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter