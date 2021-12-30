Weather Authority: Rain forecasted for region as 2022 approaches

Temperatures will turn mild over the next several days with periods of rain that will not wash out New Year's Eve plans but will get 2022 off to a soaking wet start.

Forecasters expect lingering showers from an overnight cluster of rain to pull offshore on Thursday morning. Gloomy conditions with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s will continue throughout the daylight hours.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says conditions on New Year's Eve will stay mild and cloudy, with daytime highs set to reach the upper 50s. Rain showers that will creep in from the west will hold off to keep midnight celebrations dry and cloudy.

As 2022 begins, a large system of rain will engulf the region by 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with downpours that will be heavy at times. Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s will accompany the rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but temperatures will nosedive into the 30s before conditions become more seasonable during the back half of the week.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers. High: 53, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mostly dry. High: 57, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Rainy, mild. High: 61, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Spotty showers. High: 62, Low: 58

