Weather Authority: Rain showers to soak Delaware Valley on St. Patrick's Day

After consecutive days of sunny spring-like conditions, forecasters say the Delaware Valley won't be so lucky on St. Patrick's Day.

Temperatures that soared through the 70s on Wednesday will dip down into the 40s across the region overnight. Rain showers will start to move in from the south during the early morning hours.

Forecasters expect showers to start off spotty, then organize as the morning continues to engulf the region. Temperatures on Thursday will stay seasonable in the low-to-mid 50s.

Light-to-moderate rain will continue throughout the afternoon and end by the early evening. Rainfall totals in Philadelphia will be under 0.5 inch, most areas will get 0.2 inches of rain.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will return on Friday, with highs expected to hit the mid-70s. Temperatures will stay spring-like throughout the weekend, but forecasters warn that another rain storm could impact Saturday plans.

___

THURSDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 56, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 75, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Showers, a storm. High: 72, Low: 56

SUNDAY: First day of spring. High: 60, Low: 52

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter