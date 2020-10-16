Weather Authority: Rainy, cool Friday leads to seasonable weekend

Expect intermittent rain to become more widespread throughout the day as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Rainfall will work its way into the region from the south during the morning hours. Areas in Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania will receive the first push of rain around 9 a.m.

Showers will become more widespread as the day continues. By noontime, the entire region will receive rainfall with the heaviest downpours in southern and central New Jersey. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s throughout the region.

Showers will continue overnight before pushing offshore by Saturday morning. Sunshine will return on Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will stay cool with highs expected to only reach the 60s on both days.

___

FRIDAY: Rainy, cool. High: 60

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns, breezy. High: 60, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 65, Low: 39

MONDAY: Sunny, warm-up. High: 70, Low: 49

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!