NTSB outlines next steps in investigation of Bristol nursing home explosion

The Brief The NTSB says investigators have begun soil testing and interviews following a deadly natural gas explosion in Bristol, Pennsylvania. Crews detected varying levels of natural gas in soil around the impacted building. Further testing and interviews with witnesses, first responders and utility workers are planned.



Federal investigators are providing new details about their ongoing investigation into the natural gas leak and explosion at a building in Bristol, Pennsylvania, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

What we know:

The NTSB says investigators worked Friday alongside first responders to conduct initial clearing operations, allowing teams to safely access the site.

Officials confirmed which areas were safe to enter in coordination with the Bristol Township Chief Fire Marshal, the Emergency Management Director, and the Deputy Fire Chief for Third District Fire Company.

Investigators also began interviewing first responders who were among the first to arrive at the scene.

During testing, investigators detected various levels of natural gas in the soil surrounding the facility, the NTSB said. Officials noted that additional testing is ongoing.

What's next:

In the coming days, the NTSB plans to:

Conduct an integrity test of the natural gas service line running from the street to the basement of the impacted building.

Interview additional witnesses, first responders, staff members and PECO employees.

Gather and review relevant records and documentation related to the building and gas service.

The NTSB says the investigation remains active as crews work to determine what caused the leak and explosion.

The explosion occurred at a nursing home in Bristol and prompted a large emergency response. The NTSB announced it was leading the investigation due to the severity of the incident.