Weather Authority: Remnants of Hurricane Debby to help bring drenching rain to Philadelphia area

The Philadelphia-area will find itself caught in the middle of two converging storm systems that will bring bouts of drenching rain and scattered thunderstorms.

Forecasters expect a mostly dry and humid Tuesday to give way to late-day storms that will start off scattered and become more widespread into the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Philadelphia and the surrounding areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday as the tail end of Tuesday's storm begins to mix with the remnants of Hurricane Debby.

Days worth of rain, paired with a cold front from the north, will help cool down the steamy temperatures into the 70s and low 80s.

By Friday, forecasters expect most of the area to be inundated with rain as more rain from Hurricane Debby rolls over the region.

The chance of rain is still possible to start the weekend, but forecasters expect mostly sunny and dry conditions.