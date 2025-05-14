Child home alone foils burglary by calling police after hearing footsteps: police

article

The Brief A child who was home alone foiled an attempted burglary after calling 911 to report hearing footsteps in the house. Investigators say the child held their door shut, which made the burglars flee when they attempted to enter the home. Cezar Para, a Maryland resident, was taken into custody. The second suspect is still at-large.



A Delaware burglary was foiled when investigators say a child who was home alone called police after hearing footsteps throughout the house.

The two suspected burglars fled the house when they encountered the child physically holding their bedroom door shut, according to police.

That's when one suspect, a 35-year-old man from Maryland, exited the back of the home and ran into a waiting New Castle County police officer.

The second suspect managed to escape in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

What we know:

Investigators say officers were dispatched to a home on Whitehaven Drive in New Castle for a report of a burglary in progress.

A juvenile who was home alone called 911 after hearing footsteps throughout the house, according to investigators.

Police say the two burglary suspects fled the home when they tried to enter the bedroom and found the door locked and held shut by the juvenile.

Cezar Para, 35, exited the back of the home and encountered a police officer who placed him in custody.

Authorities say an officer was treated for a hand injury that happened during Para's arrest.

The second suspect, who police have not named, managed to flee the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

What's next:

Para was charged with several crimes, including first-degree counts of assault and burglary.

He is being held on $100k bail.