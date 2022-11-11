Weather Authority: Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to bring downpours, high winds & thunderstorms

The Delaware Valley is in for a day of severe weather as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move across the area.

Nicole, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane, is now a tropical depression.

According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, conditions will be cloudy before the rain from the system begins to impact the Philadelphia area by 8 a.m.

The rain will continue through lunchtime and thunderstorms will begin to roll in around 3 p.m., forecasters say.

Wind advisories for Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean Counties will take effect at 1 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Despite the system, temperatures across the area will be mild and in the 70s. Similar temperatures will linger in the area Saturday before temperatures plunge to numbers more consistent with winter.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 70, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 68, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Much chillier. High: 52, Low: 45

MONDAY: Cold for the Birds. High: 48, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cold. High: 48, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 49, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 36