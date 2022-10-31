Weather Authority: Scattered showers to move through area on night of Halloween, World Series game 3

Monday will have a cloudy start before on-and-off showers move through the area, impacting Halloween festivities and Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park.

High pressure moved through the Delaware Valley over the weekend, making way for rain to move through the area Monday afternoon into the evening.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the bulk of the rain will come in the afternoon.

Nuisance rain will move across Philadelphia during the time of the Phillies game and thunderstorms are expected south and east of the city.

Showers will continue into Tuesday morning, but conditions will dry up throughout the day, creating great conditions for a dry night for Game 4 of the World Series.

Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 60s before things warm up as the sun returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking ahead, forecasters say the entire week will be mild with above-average temperatures.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 67

TUESDAY: High: 70, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: High: 71, Low: 55

THURSDAY: High: 68, Low: 49

FRIDAY: High: 70, Low: 47

SATURDAY: High: 74, Low: 53

SUNDAY: High: 76, Low: 56