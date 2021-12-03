Weather Authority: Seasonable temps this weekend ahead of warmup

If you want to grab a tree or put up some lights, this is the weekend for you. It's a quiet weather weekend with no rain and no wind. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s, which is typical for this time of the year.

After a cloudy start to your Saturday, we'll see sunnier skies in the afternoon. Then, we flip that around for Sunday. Enjoy the sunny skies in the morning because it gets cloudier in the afternoon.

The clouds are coming in ahead of some rain that starts popping up late Sunday night. So, scattered showers will inconvenience the Monday morning commute. We'll take a break from the rain at lunchtime on Monday, but it's back for the evening commute.

Highs will climb to the 60s on Monday as warm air rolls up from the south, but it'll still feel chilly when it's raining. Then, it's definitely chilly on Tuesday. The rain ends with a cold front on Monday, so down the temperatures go for Tuesday. You're looking at 44 on Tuesday under sunny skies.

On Wednesday, it's rainy again. We'll catch another one day break from the rain on Thursday because the rain is back on Friday to close out the workweek. Highs will be near 50 at the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50, Low: 34

MONDAY: Showers around. High: 66, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Sunny & Chilly. High: 44, Low: 34

