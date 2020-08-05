Weather Authority: Seasonable night will lead to chance of storms for Thursday

As the region begins to recover from the damage left behind from Tropical Storm Isaias, expect seasonable summertime conditions to return to our area.

Temperatures overnight Wednesday will top out in the mid 60s to right around 70 degrees.

Conditions will remain dry overnight, but the area could see some pop-up storms on Thursday and Friday. The unwanted rainfall could add to totals that caused widespread flooding. Philadelphia received just over 4" of rain Tuesday, but areas in Montgomery County saw rainfall totals eclipse 8".

Weekend weather will be sunny and warm on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the upper 80s. FOX 29's Weather Authority is predicting another possible round of pop-up showers on Monday and Tuesday of next week,

WEDNESDAY: Seasonal, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 81, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 83, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 67

