Weather Authority: Seasonable weekend ahead with sun and clouds

Sunshine will remain on Saturday with noticeably warmer temperatures. Expect conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding areas to approach the 80s with a tiny chance of precipitation.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with similar conditions felt throughout the weekend, but rainfall from Hurricane Delta will likely sweep across the region. Expect showers on Sunday to creep into our area around 5 p.m. and remain throughout Monday.

SATURDAY: Sunshine continues. High: 76, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Late day showers. High: 73, Low: 63

MONDAY: Washout. High: 64, Low: 59

