NJ man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault of 2 young girls

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The Brief James Murray was sentenced to 35 years in state prison. In December, a jury found Murray guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls over several years. Murray will need to serve 33 and a half years before becoming eligible for parole.



A Berlin, New Jersey, man was sentenced on Friday to more than three decades in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls, prosecutors announced.

What we know:

James Murray was sentenced to 35 years in state prison for the assaults, which officials said happened over several years.

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In December, a jury found Murray guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of obscenity to minors. Prosecutors said the jury deliberated on the charges for less than three hours.

What they're saying:

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said that she hopes Friday's sentencing decision brings the victims.

"We will continue to provide support as they strengthen themselves going forward, and we will also continue to seek severe punishment for those who harm children in any manner," Bradshaw said.

What's next:

Murray, 55, will be required to serve 33 and a half years of his 35-year sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to officials.