Weather Authority: Several inches of snow forecasted for area Thursday night

Forecasters say most of the Delaware Valley will be facing a second round of snow in less than a week as another system is expected to bring a few inches to the area overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a preemptive Winter Weather Advisory ahead of measurable snow that could blanket parts of the Delaware Valley Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The region-wide advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday night and expire during the late morning on Friday.

Forecasters expect the system to start as a wintry mix around 11 p.m. and change to mostly snow as temperatures drop overnight.

The snow will likely be at its heaviest in the early morning with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour possible, according to the weather service.

Most areas can expect 2-4 inches of snow, but areas along the narrow snow band could see up to six inches.

While the snow is not expected to be debilitating, the weather service warns that roadways could be slippery during the Friday morning commute.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 39, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Morning snow: High: 33, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 33, Low: 20

SUNDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 47, Low: 25

