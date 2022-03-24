Weather Authority: Several rounds of rain expected through Thursday

Both commutes could be messy Thursday with rain expected to impact parts of the area through the day.

Temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s Thursday and are expected to climb to about 60 by the afternoon.

Rain from overnight is forecasted to continue through the morning before more rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. Expect on and off showers through the day.

As showers continue into the evening, around 8 p.m. some downpours are possible. The last round of rain should move through around midnight and clear the area by morning.

Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Our next chance of rain comes later in the day Saturday.

After that, temperatures will dip back into the 40s for a blustery Sunday.

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 60, Low: 49

FRIDAY: PM Sun, windy. High: 60, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, PM showers. High: 55, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 48, Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 27

