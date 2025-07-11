Pa 911 system down; officials advise how you can reach 911 services where you are

article

The Brief Pennsylvania is experiencing a 911 outage. Emergency officials with the commonwealth alerted the public to issues with the 911 system Friday afternoon.



Across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, officials say that the 91 system is experiencing intermittent outages.

What we know:

Officials with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issued an alert Friday afternoon regarding the 911 system, saying they were experiencing intermittent outages.

In the alert, it was advised that people needing assistance from 911 should contact their county’s local 911 center on non-emergency lines.

People were also advised to seek information through individual county websites where information on reaching 911 locally was listed on each site as well as to receive updated information.

What we don't know:

No information was released as to what happened technically with the 911 system across Pa. Officials also did not release any information on a timetable as to when the 911 system would be restored to proper working order.

What you can do:

Listed are links to Pennsylvania's emergency management page as well as county websites where local information can be accessed.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

Berks County website

Bucks County website

Chester County website

Delaware County website

Lehigh County website

Montgomery County website