Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires after scattered storms rumble across region

A widespread Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired at 8 p.m., after a band of brief, but powerful, storms rumbled across the region on Friday afternoon into the evening hours

The National Weather Service issued its first advisory of the day shortly after 3 p.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning encompassed Lehigh County and parts of Bucks and Northampton.

Soon after, counties in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Most of the weather threat centralized to the north of Philadelphia.

The scattered storms brought gusting winds up to 70 MPH and heavy downpours in some spots. Areas in Northampton and Bucks reportedly experienced small, penny-sized hail.

Some lingering rain will persist overnight, but it appears the severe weather threat on Saturday is over. Storms could return to the region on Sunday, but FOX 29's Weather Authority estimates only a 30 percent chance of ominous weather.

___

SATURDAY: Hot, scattered storms likely. High: 91

SUNDAY: Hot, chance of storms. High: 91, Low: 73

MONDAY: Heat continues. High: 90, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 87, Low: 71

___

