Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the area

A threat for some severe thunderstorms is in Wednesday night’s forecast. There is enough twist in the atmosphere over the area to make severe weather a possibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the area until 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Overnight should clear out and be dry, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Conditions will remain warm and muggy on Thursday with another front on the move, bringing the threat of severe weather. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the mean concerns. Temperatures Thursday will be well into the 80s, so the atmosphere will be primed for thunderstorms.

Labor Day Weekend is shaping up to bring four days of sunshine and seasonable summertime conditions to our area.

Advertisement

___

WEDNESDAY: Some thunderstorms, giving way to a dry overnight. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Warmer with p.m. storms. High: 87 Low: 74

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 78, Low: 62

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP