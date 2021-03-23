Weather Authority: Soaking wet Wednesday with mild temperatures

Rain could turn to heavy downpours at times Wednesday so be sure to grab the umbrella.

Temperatures will start in the 40s before pushing into the 50s by mid-day.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

A few showers move in from the southwest during morning hours. The heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon hours before the system moves out by 10 p.m.

Favorable conditions return for your Thursday.

___

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Rain and clouds. High: 58, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 75, Low: 51

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 77, Low: 58

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter