Weather Authority: Spotty showers, mild temps expected for first day of fall

Fall arrives Wednesday along with higher humidity and rain arriving by the evening hours.

The combination of a front and tropical moisture will bring the increase in humidity and chance of showers.

Temperatures will reach toward 80 Wednesday, but become more seasonal as the week wears on. Thursday will have the best chance of rain. A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Thursday into Friday. It will impact the following counties: Monroe, Carbon, Northampton, Bucks, Berks, Mercer, Chester, Lancaster, Delaware, and Philadelphia.

Some areas are expected to see up to 3 inches of rain.

Thursday night a cold front will move through the area.

Leftover showers will move offshore on Friday ahead of a gorgeous weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Fall begins, p.m. rain. High: 81, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 76, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Am shower, Pm sun. High: 73, Low: 60

