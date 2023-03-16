Weather Authority: Spring-like St. Patrick's Day ahead for Delaware Valley

Balmy late-winter temperatures across the Delaware Valley will continue to climb on St. Patrick's Day, with highs forecasted to reach the 60s in some spots.

Forecasters expect moderate-to-heavy cloud cover to accompany the above-average temperatures to kick off the weekend.

The pleasantly warm temperatures will be short-lived for St. Patrick's Day weekend shenanigans. Sunshine will re-emerge from the clouds, but forecasters only expect temperatures to peak in the low-50s.

A similar weather day will follow on Sunday, with slightly colder temperatures dipping down into the 40s.

Spring officially starts on Monday and a warming trend will start right on cue. Forecasters expect temperatures to gradually climb and return to the 60s by next Thursday.

___

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 61, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 53, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Temps tumble. High: 43, Low: 30

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 53, Low: 27