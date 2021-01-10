Weather Authority: Streak of sunny winter weather continues Monday

Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight, but conditions will remain dry with some passing clouds. More sunshine is ahead to start the week as a trend of pleasant winter weather continues on Monday.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas should expect temperatures in the 20s with clouds moving in from the south. The cloud cover will stick around during the morning and into the afternoon, but sunshine will peak through.

The high in Philadelphia is expected to reach 42 degrees on Monday. Similar conditions are expected across the region.

FOX 29's Weather Authority expects the favorable winter weather with sunshine and clouds to continue throughout the week.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 42, Low: 25

TUESDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 45, Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 47, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Mild, breezy. High: 49, Low: 30

