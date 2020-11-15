Weather Authority: Sun and clouds give way to evening rainfall on Sunday

Increasing clouds will blot out bright sunshine as the day progresses on Sunday giving way to a batch of small but powerful showers from the west.

Morning conditions around the Delaware Valley will be chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime temperatures will rise into the 50s by noontime and hit the mid-60s during the late afternoon.

Cloud cover will become more widespread throughout the day and into the evening. The first raindrops will begin to fall west of the city around 5 p.m. as a thin line of showers moves across the region.

Brief showers will sweep across Philadelphia around 8 p.m. and move eastward over New Jersey.

Sunshine will return on Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures. The cooldown will continue through Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s.

SATURDAY: Showers, breezy. High: 63, Low: 36

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 42

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 51, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Dry chilly. High: 42, Low: 30

