Weather Authority: Sun and clouds with mild temperatures Monday

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with temperatures hovering in the mid-to-high 50s across the region.

Dense clouds will cover the area from the morning through the late afternoon. Temperatures will begin in the high 40s, but warm into the 50s as the day progresses.

Expect a high of 59 in Philadelphia, while areas surrounding the city are forecasted to receive highs in the mid-50s.

Cloud cover will break up around 7 p.m. Monday and remain mostly clear overnight. A line of showers will impact the region around noontime and clear after 2 p.m.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 59, Low: 49

TUESDAY: p.m. rain likely. High: 63, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 55, Low: 36

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40

