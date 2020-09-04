Weather Authority: Sunny, comfortable Saturday ahead

Sunshine will continue on Saturday with cooler temperatures slated for the region. Temperatures are forecasted to peak at 79 degrees Saturday before returning to the 80s on Sunday with more sun.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

The trend of sunshine and comfortable temperatures will continue through Tuesday before a round of rain could impact our area on Wednesday and Thursday.

___

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 79, Low: 63

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 83, Low: 63

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!