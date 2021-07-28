Weather Authority: Sunny, humid Wednesday with scattered evening thunderstorms possible

Conditions will remain mostly unchanged on Wednesday with lingering humidity and bright sunshine across the Delaware Valley. A chance of scattered evening storms will serve as a precursor to more widespread showers on Thursday.

Daytime temperatures across the region will sit in the 80s, with Philadelphia and surrounding areas possibly reaching 90 degrees. Conditions in southern New Jersey and along the shore will skew slightly cooler in the upper 70s.

Scattered storms will start to emerge in areas south of Philadelphia around 9 p.m. bringing moderate rainfall to southern New Jersey and Delaware. Rainfall will become more widespread on Thursday morning with pockets of heavier rainfall.

Forecasters expect a large storm system to engulf most of the region on Thursday afternoon, with heavy localized downpours in Philadelphia and neighboring parts of New Jersey. Pockets of rainfall with some rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning is likely throughout 5 p.m.

Sunshine will return on Friday with temperatures slated to hit the mid-80s. Similar conditions will continue on Saturday and most of Sunday before late night storms.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88

THURSDAY: Storms around. High: 84, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 85, Low: 69

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 57

