Weather Authority: Sunshine, chilly temps to last throughout the weekend

Conditions will stay unseasonably cool over the weekend, but sunshine will remain on both days.

Fairly quiet weekend ahead with a frosty start again Saturday morning. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure to the north keeps the storm track to our south, however, a large coastal system will develop to our south and move northeast over the weekend. High pressure to the north should keep the storm to the south, but the second half of the weekend looks rather cloudy. It will be breezy on Sunday as well.

Rain chance is still around 20% for areas mainly south and east of Philadelphia. Eagles Forecast for kickoff is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

Forecasters expect conditions to bounce back to milder levels on Monday and reach the mid-60s by mid-week. Daylight saving time ends and the sunset on Sunday is 4:51 p.m.

___

SATURDAY: Chilly, sun and clouds. High: 56, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Clouds, chilly. High: 57, Low: 39

MONDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 62, Low: 40

___

