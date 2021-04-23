Weather Authority: Sunshine gives way to cloud cover Saturday

It will be a pleasant Saturday before sunshine gives way to cloud cover.

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the afternoon and peak in the near 70s.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with a strong chance of rain showers and temperatures in the 60s. Before the day is out sunshine will return making it quite a nice Sunday.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 68, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. High: 64, Low: 51

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 43

