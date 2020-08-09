Weather Authority: Sunshine, humidity continues Monday

Expect another day of sunshine and humid conditions on Monday. Temperatures are expected to exceed the 90s and kick off another heatwave.

Conditions will be noticeably warm in the morning hours. Monday will begin with temperatures in the 70s and rise into the 80s by 10 a.m. Oppressive heat will impact the region during the afternoon as noontime temperatures surpass the 90 degree mark.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says there is a slight chance for a brief isolated thunderstorm in some spots.

Similar conditions will continue on Tuesday with highs again hitting the low 90s. Temperatures will return to the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of showers.

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Hot, a storm. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Heat continues, chance of a storm. High: 88, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Showers likely. High: 88, Low: 75

