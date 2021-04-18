Weather Authority: Sunshine, mild temperatures stretch into Tuesday

Temperatures will take the Delaware Valley on a roller-coaster ride this week, so buckle up for all the changes in store.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says skies will clear overnight and lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s. Patchy fog could be an issue in the morning.

Tuesday morning will be cool and a jacket will be needed, but it can be tossed by noon, as the high for day should reach into the lower 70s.

Wednesday will see temperatures in the 60s, but a strong cold front will be moving through the area Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it possible thunderstorms.

Once the front is through, Thursday morning will see wind chills in the lower 20s and highs only reaching the 50s, while the wind continues to blow. It will feel like winter. A shock to the system after Tuesday’s 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, patchy fog. Low: 47

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 73, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 68, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 53, Low: 36

