Weather Authority: Sunshine returns Saturday with comfortable temperatures

Humidity will subside on Saturday and bright sunshine will return following consecutive days of dense cloud cover and rainfall.

Most spots across the Delaware Valley will notice a fall chill in the air on Sunday. Temperatures will begin the day in the low 60s with passing clouds and sunshine. By noontime, temperatures will only reach the mid-60s as skies become clearer.

The high in Philadelphia is slated to reach 75 degrees during the late afternoon. Conditions down the shore will be a slightly cooler 73 degrees and highs in the Poconos will only reach high 60s.

Humidity will return on Sunday along with the possibility of some late day showers. Expect potential rainfall to impact Philadelphia sometime after 5 p.m.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Humid, p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 63

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 80, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Cool with sun. High: 71, Low: 55

