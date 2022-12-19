Weather Authority: Temperatures stay frigid before another late-week rain storm

Conditions across the Delaware Valley will stay cold and dry ahead of another late-week rainstorm that will soak the Delaware Valley before Chirstmas weekend.

Forecasters expect temperatures to hover in the low-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with spotty cloud cover that will become denser as a system of rain approaches.

Most of the region will be covered in rain showers by late afternoon Thursday as temperatures creep back up into the low-50s. Gusty winds that will blow 30-40 MPH will accompany the rain.

Forecasters expect the showers to be heavy at times and last overnight into Friday morning as a blast of arctic air will make temperatures tumble into the 20s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

TUESDAY: Cold, dry. High: 41, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 44, Low: 26

THURSDAY: p.m. rain. High: 54, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Morning rain, blustery. High: 50