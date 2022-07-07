Weather Authority: Thursday morning to see downpours ahead of cloudy, humid afternoon

Parts of the Delaware Valley are waking up to heavy downpours and thunderstorms on Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia area is experiencing nuisance showers, while parts of Delaware and New Jersey are seeing more widespread heavy rain, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

By late morning, the showers are expected to become spottier across the region.

Serio says the storms will lessen, but some will linger by 1:00 p.m.

By the Phillies game at 4:00 p.m. rain will stop, but clouds and humidity will linger.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rise to the high 80s Friday and the next chance for rain is Saturday.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 82

FRIDAY: High: 88, Low: 71

SATURDAY: High: 80, Low: 74

SUNDAY: High: 84, Low: 67

MONDAY: High: 85, Low: 65

TUESDAY: High: 92, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: High: 93, Low: 76