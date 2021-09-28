Drew Anderson

Would you believe Drew started doing TV weather in the third grade?

Back in 1997, Drew helped give the weather forecast right here on FOX29 when Good Day Philadelphia went on the road. They put him on twice: down the shore and in his hometown of West Chester, PA.

Fast forward a decade later, and Drew was majoring in meteorology at Penn State.

In 2008, another FOX29 meteorologist helped shape his career: Kathy Orr. Drew was lucky enough to learn from her as an intern.

A year later, Kathy was proud to see Drew giving a forecast on ESPN's College GameDay.

After college, he spent a few years working at WGAL, the NBC in Lancaster, PA, and at WBRE, the NBC in Wilkes-Barre, PA. As part of those duties, Drew would toss back to Weekend TODAY. That’s where he first saw an incredible meteorologist you know: Scott Williams. Scott would fill in on Weekend TODAY.

Drew left WBRE to do weekday morning weather for FOX43, in York, PA. There, the bosses loved Drew live, so they gave him the opportunity to be the Jennaphr Frederick of FOX43. Channeling Jenn’s amazing talents, he’d do fun and interactive community reports. Over the years, Drew did live interviews while roller skating, riding a bike, climbing a rock wall, and the list goes on…

He also took FOX43’s new (at the time) wireless live report technology to new heights: he reported live from a hot air balloon floating across Lancaster County. He also did live reports from moving trains, planes, boats, and cars.

Next, Drew did weekend morning and evening weather for WFMZ, in Allentown, PA. The bosses there admired his space and science reporting, so they promoted him to a morning show science anchor.

Consistently nominated for Emmys, Drew’s science and weather work earned him an award from AccuWeather and American Meteorological Society’s prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal.

When not on TV, Drew serves our community through teaching.

Known for his innovation in the classroom, teaching and technology conferences frequently ask Drew to lead talks and workshops. In 2017, Penn State awarded Drew with their teaching excellence award.

To date, "Professor Anderson" has taught over fifty courses in person and/or online that have focused on the how's and why's of weather, severe weather, weather that changed history, risk management, natural disasters, earth science, geography, sustainability, and communications.

While Drew taught many courses at Penn State, he currently teaches meteorology and earth science at West Chester University. There, he does research in sustainability and science communication.

If you want Drew to visit your school, Boy or Girl Scouts meeting, astronomical society, or museum, reach out. Just like his Weather Authority colleagues, he loves inspiring the next generation of meteorologists. He can remember when Sue Serio came to his middle school for a weather talk. So, he knows firsthand how school visits leave a lasting impression.

When he has free time, Drew loves traveling. He has visited every state, every continent, and every Canadian province. His most unforgettable experience was leading science expeditions on Antarctica.