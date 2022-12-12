Weather Authority: Tuesday to be sunny, cold ahead of midweek coastal storm

Skies are clear in the Delaware Valley for a cold Tuesday ahead of an upcoming coastal storm.

Tuesday and Wednesday are set to be quiet weather days as forecaster eye upcoming inclement weather.

The storm will begin to form early Thursday morning and it will spread precipitation ahead of a low-pressure system. The storm will get some of its energy from a blizzard in the midwest.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the coastal storm will bring mostly precipitation north and west of the city, but the mountains could see snow.

Thursday morning could also see a mix of rain and snow before conditions change to just rain.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 42, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 42, Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mix-rain, windy. High: 44, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Rainy, milder. High: 50, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 43, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins. High: 39, Low: 28

MONDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 42, Low: 29