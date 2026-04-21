Harry Potter drone show coming to Philadelphia area July 2026: Everything you need to know

The Brief Philadelphia will host the DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ at Subaru Park on July 17 and July 18. The event features 1,200 illuminated drones, live music, and interactive LED wristbands. Tickets are limited and fans can join the waiting list for early access.



Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever announced that Philadelphia will host the DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™, a large-scale open-air drone spectacle, as part of its international tour celebrating 25 Years of Magic.

Philadelphia to host unique Harry Potter drone show

What we know:

The DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ will take place at Subaru Park on July 17 and July 18 at 9:15 p.m., according to Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever.

The event will feature 1,200 synchronized illuminated drones, live violin performances, and scenes from the Harry Potter films recreated in the night sky.

Attendees will receive LED wristbands to interact with the show, and the soundtrack and dialogue from the films will be part of the experience.

Fans can also enjoy a pre-show atmosphere with wizarding world-inspired food, drinks, and official Harry Potter merchandise.

This is the first time Philadelphia will host an open-air drone show of this scale dedicated to the Harry Potter franchise. The event is part of a global tour and celebrates the 25th anniversary of the beloved film series.

With limited tickets available, fans are encouraged to join the waiting list through the Fever app and website for early access to tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/618536

The Harry Potter franchise continues to expand

The Harry Potter franchise has been a cultural phenomenon for more than 25 years, with millions of fans worldwide, according to Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. The series includes eight Harry Potter films, three Fantastic Beasts films, stage productions, audiobooks, and video games.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences has developed numerous Harry Potter-themed attractions, including theme park lands, studio tours, and flagship stores in cities like London, New York, and Tokyo.

Big picture view:

The DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ is part of a larger effort to bring immersive, interactive experiences to fans around the world.

The tour will also visit cities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe, with a special one-night event in Los Angeles on June 13.

The show aims to connect generations of fans and celebrate the enduring appeal of the Harry Potter universe.

What we don't know:

Details about additional dates, ticket prices, and the full list of tour stops beyond Philadelphia and Los Angeles have not been announced.