Penn Relays return to Franklin Field for 130th year with 20,000 athletes

The Brief The Penn Relays returned for their 130th year at Franklin Field on Thursday, April 23. More than 20,000 athletes are competing in the three-day event, including high school and masters runners. Participants shared pride in tradition, achievement and the excitement of competing at one of track and field’s most storied meets.



The Penn Relays are officially back for their 130th year at Franklin Field, drawing more than 20,000 competitors over three days, according to event organizers.

High school athletes and seasoned veterans take the track

What we know:

The Penn Relays have been held since 1895, according to Aaron Robinson, associate director of the event.

Robinson said, "This has been going on since 1895. There’s nothing better than this tradition. Maybe your grandparents brought you here as your first impression to the pen relays and now you’re bringing your grandkids and continues on and on."

Four standout runners from Conestoga High School are among the thousands of athletes competing this year.

"I’m very proud of our relay team. We qualified for districts. I’m very proud of us," said Jenna Khalil, relay athlete.

Athletes described the atmosphere as motivating and positive.

"There was a lot of good energy and a lot of positivity good motivation, which helped me run faster and not give up," said Reagan Herrell, relay athlete.

The event also features runners in the masters category, including Tony Fulton Sr., who first competed in 1974.

"It takes perseverance. You have to push yourself and complete the task and the task was running the 100 and win and I did win it," said Fulton.

First-time competitors and lasting memories

The Penn Relays are a tradition for many families and athletes, offering a chance to compete on a historic stage and create lasting memories.

For some, it is their first time experiencing the event as a competitor.

"It’s a first for this high school senior from Virginia- and a moment Michealya Rose will never forget!" Rose said, "I used to like watching this the penn relays, but I never had the chance to compete because I was homeschooled." She added, "The competition made me so glad to be here at this point."

The Penn Relays continue to bring together athletes of all ages and backgrounds, highlighting both the competitive spirit and the sense of community that defines the event.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet released results from the first day of competition or details on standout performances beyond those highlighted by athletes.