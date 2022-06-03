Weather Authority: Unbeatable weather weekend ahead for Delaware Valley

After a rush of late-week storms and rain, forecasters are calling for a gem of a weekend across the Delaware Valley with comfortably warm spring temperatures.

Overnight conditions will stay calm and comfortable with temperatures dipping into the 60s in most parts of the region. Cloud cover that hung around for most of Friday will start to diminish overnight to help set the stage for a most sunny Saturday.

A cool start to the day on Saturday will quickly turn favorable across the region. Bright sunshine will help the Delaware Valley reach into the 70s by mid-morning and continue to climb during the daylight hours.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson expects temperatures to most parts of the Delaware Valley to top out in the mid-80s with low humidity.

A picture-perfect Sunday will help close out the weekend with even more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Sun will dominate the skies on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-70s by noon and topping out just below 80 in the late afternoon.

The stretch of beautiful weather will continue on Monday with more sun and highs in the low 80s. Incoming storms on Tuesday night will provide a brief interruption to the pleasant stretch of weather that will resume on Wednesday.

Saturday: Warm and sunny. High: 86, Low: 62

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 58

Monday: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 58

Tuesday: Evening storms. High: 84, Low: 64