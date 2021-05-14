Weather Authority: Warm Saturday with chance of spotty shower

The warm temperatures continue for your weekend but a spotty shower can't be ruled out north and west.

Mild seasonal temperatures in the 70s are expected Saturday with a 20% chance of a shower. The favorable conditions will spill into Sunday, but a late-day shower is possible.

An early look at the workweek ahead shows temperatures stay mild with the possibility of rain on Monday. Temperatures are expected to soar by mid-week with highs in the 80s.

___

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 75

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 76, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. High: 73, Low: 50

MONDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 72, Low: 50

___

