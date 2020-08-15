Weather Authority: Warm Saturday with mix of sun and clouds

Expect a much-needed dose of dry summertime weather on Saturday after pop-up rain showers lingered around the area over the last several days.

Philadelphia will reach a high temperature of 84 on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions towards the New Jersey coast will be slightly cooler with the sea breeze and peak at a high of 80 degrees. North of the city, the Pocono Mountains area will dip below 80 with sun.

Unfortunately, rain will return to the region overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Clouds will increase and usher in rain showers from the southwest. Temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will cool into the 70s.

A look ahead to the workweek forecast shows a nice bounce-back on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures stabilize in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and just a 10 percent threat of rain.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High: 84

SUNDAY: Rain showers. High: 76, Low: 68

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain. High: 82, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 68

