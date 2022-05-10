Weather Authority: Wednesday to be a pleasant, spring day ahead of rain

Wednesday will be another beautiful spring day with some gusty winds ahead of rain that will make its way to the Delaware Valley with the weekend's humidity and warmth.

Parts of the Delaware Valley will see wind gusts of up to 27 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be the upper 40s and 50s in the morning before rising to the 70s.

A system that pounded the Delaware Valley with rain for Mother's Day weekend is making its way back over the area to bring more showers before moving off the coast again.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says there will be a few showers on Friday with a 30% chance of rain and Saturday is the best chance for rain in the forecast with a 70% chance.

For Sunday, the Delaware Valley should expect to see a few thunderstorms due to the humidity and warmth and there is a 50% chance.

Unlike last weekend, the temperatures will warm up and hit the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun, breezy. High: 70

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 72, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 73, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Clouds, shower. High: 75, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Some sun, a shower. High: 80, Low: 64

MONDAY: Humid storm. High: 82, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 76, Low: 60