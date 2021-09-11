Weather Authority: Weekend concludes with beautiful, sunny Sunday

A fairly chilly overnight will lead to even more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures expected to crank up into the upper 80s to set the tone for the week ahead.

Calm conditions across the Delaware Valley will accompany temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Areas north of Philadelphia in the Lehigh Valley can expect temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight.

Don't let the night time Fall chill in the air or the return of football season fool you, because temperatures on Sunday and next week will serve as a reminder that Summer isn't officially over until the 22nd of September.

Sunshine will persist throughout the day Sunday with temperatures that will start out in the 60s and rise into the 80s by noon. The warming trend will continue through the afternoon as temperatures in Philadelphia and its suburbs max out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Humidity will tick up on Sunday before noticeably rising on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees. Summer heat will continued during the middle of the week before rain showers cool conditions ahead of the weekend.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 87, Low: 65

MONDAY: Heat ramps up. High: 90, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Heat continues. High: 89, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Still hot, some clouds. High: 90, Low: 71

