Weather Authority: Weekend ends with seasonable conditions

The weekend will wrap up with seasonable temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Expect a dose of chilly fall weather to cool down the region during the week ahead.

Temperatures are expected to peak around 80 degrees in Philadelphia. Surrounding counties can expect highs in the high 70s. Down the shore thermometers will peak at in the low 70s, while areas to the north will barely reach 70 degrees.

Dense cloud cover will decrease as the day progresses leading to partly sunny skies. Expect the comfortable conditions to continue Monday before rain and cooler temperatures move into the region.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature occasional showers and temperatures in the 70s. Thursday will start a cooling trend that will reach the mid-60s by Friday.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 80, Low: 66

MONDAY: a.m. clouds, p.m. sun. High: 82, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Spotty showers. High: 78, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers. High: 71, Low: 68

